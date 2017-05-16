Argo Fire Department in need of volunteer firefighters

ARGO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Argo Fire Department has shrunk to about a third of the size it should be. A shortage of volunteer firefighters is putting a big strain on the department and surrounding departments.

Normally, Argo has about 21 volunteers. Right now, they have just seven.

There are a few paid employees, but the department relies heavily on volunteers.

The firefighter shortage is also impacting response times.

“It takes long because units are responding from down in Springville, Trussville, and other areas,” said Chief Mike Platts. “Sometimes it takes 4 or 5 different departments depending on the time of the day.”

It’s especially hard, now more than ever, to attract more people to sign up.

“The fact that people have to work a second job to maintain their households,” said Platts. “Things are busier than it used to be. Time restraints on a volunteer are a lot higher.”

Platts says a lot of that is a result of all the mandates and training for volunteer firefighters, which takes a lot of commitment.

John Songer has been a volunteer with the Argo Fire Department for well over 20 years. He says he thinks the decline in interest has a lot to do with some people not understanding the impact volunteers have on their lives.

“Either they’re not educated in what the volunteers do and the benefits that you’ll receive back personally from it and they just don’t have the desire to go out there to get involved with their communities,” said Songer.

For more information on how to apply, click here or stop by the Argo Fire Department.