Deputy taken to hospital, assaulted while serving an arrest warrant

(CBS42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, officials arrested a 19-year-old man after he assaulted a deputy at a Midfield residence.

The deputy was serving a felony arrest warrant just after 11 a.m. this morning at a residence in the 300 block of Bessemer Super Highway.

Deputies entered the home and were confronted by the 19-year-old, who knocked the deputy to the floor causing a head injury.

Officials say the deputy was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to Jefferson County Jail.

WIAT will keep continue to bring you updates.

