Driver’s license offices, autism bill among items in legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– Alabama lawmakers have a lot on their to do list with just one week left in the session. Prison construction, education budget and the hotly debated autism insurance bill are all expected to be discussed.

Debate will continue today with a vote expected as early as tomorrow on the autism insurance bill. It would require insurance companies to cover the cost for autism therapy. Some legislators think passing it could cause other issues for health insurance providers statewide. The current version of the bill would only require coverage up to the age of 16 and businesses with less than 50 employee are exempt.

A vote on building four new prisons may also happen today in committee. And the house may vote on a bill that would require driver’s license offices to be open in each county at least one day a week.