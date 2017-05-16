Hazmat crews testing “powdery substance” found in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hazmat crews are testing a substance after finding them at a housing community in North Birmingham, according to officials at the scene.

The housing community is located near 41st Court North and 30th Street North. A citizen reportedly located the powdery substance in a bucket and called Birmingham Fire. As the investigation occurred, residents were asked to stay in their homes.

As of 3:05 p.m., the scene was clearing, and there is no word at this time on the composition of the powder discovered by the resident.

