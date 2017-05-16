Leeds Fire Department recover body of missing man in lake near Prescott

DUNNAVANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Leeds Fire Department’s Dive and Rescue team has recovered the body of a man that went missing earlier in May, according to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.

Timothy Norwood, 43, was pulled from a body of water known as “Stump Lake” off of Five Lakes Road in the Prescott Community. Norwood’s body was recovered around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Norwood was reported missing from Beechwood Trail on May 7, having disappeared around 2 p.m. on the previous day. His vehicle was later found near Mimosa Road and Arlington Drive.

According to Russell, no foul play is suspected in Norwood’s death, and his body has been sent to Huntsville for an autopsy.