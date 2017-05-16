Missing man’s vehicle found near the Slab; Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Published:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a missing person case.

According to Debbie Sumrall with the Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old John Adam Hyde was reported missing from Montevallo by his family on May 4. His vehicle was found on May 14 near the Slab in Montevallo.

Hyde is 5’9″ and weighs around 220 pounds. Sumrall says no foul play is suspected.

If you have any information on John’s location, please call Investigator Jessie Woodard at 205-670-6283 or you may leave an anonymous tip at shelbyso.com.

