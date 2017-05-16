Rachel’s Real Time Traffic Report: I-20/59 Exit Permanently Closing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced today the permanent closure of the 17th Street exit off I-20/59 NB. Exit 125A will close on May 31st, 2017 until approximately the Summer of 2018. The 17th St exit will be closed while a new ramp is constructed and completed.

The detour for traffic to exit the interstate is to take exit 125B, which is 22nd St. ALDOT recognizes the heavy traffic flow from this exit/on ramp already and has changes that will be made to 22nd St set for May 31st as well. Those changes are the following:

Traffic lights at both ramps (from I-20/59 NB/SB) will be turned off on 22nd St to create a free flow for traffic to get off the interstate and to downtown. Two lanes of free flowing traffic will be available right off the exit from the Southbound direction. One lane of free flowing traffic will be available right off the exit from the Northbound direction. Traffic from this direction will only be able to turn right and smoothly merge into three lanes on 22nd St. Traffic coming from the BJCC, 9th Ave or anywhere North of I-20/59 will not be able to continue South on 22nd St. Traffic from those areas will be able to get on the interstate. Traffic just will not be able to continue South on 22nd St once you reach 9th Ave.

Additionally on May 31st, 2017, 17th St will be made into a two-way street.

