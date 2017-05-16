Steel City Jazz Festival comes back to Birmingham June 2-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) –The city of Birmingham is gearing up for the 4th annual Steel City Jazz Festival.

This outdoor music festival is held in Linn Park, 710 20th Street North, on June 2 and 3. This year featured artists include; The O’Jays, Boney James, Davis Sanborn, Jeffrey Osborne, Maysa, Kirk Whalum, Rachelle Ferrell, and Najee. See the entire artist lineup by clicking here.

Festival coordinator Cedric Allen says that people from all over the world come to this event!

“It’s just going to be phenomenal. Guests can expect great food and amazing music,” Allen said.

Allen is working to spread the word that, for the first time, the festival is implementing a clear bag policy. Similar to football games, bags should be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.” One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) are accepted. Coolers will also not be allowed in the park this year. Read more here about what to bring.

The park opens at 3:30 on Friday, June 2 and will end at 10:15 p.m. that evening. On Saturday, the park opens at 9:30 a.m., with the final act concluding at 9:45 p.m.

“Don’t miss this amazing event in Birmingham! The city is going to come alive. It will be magic,” Allen said.

Click here to purchase tickets. We will see you out there!