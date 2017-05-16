Tuscaloosa hospital reaching out to community for donations to ease burdens of patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — All month long in Tuscaloosa, cancer patients are getting some much needed financial assistance to help them in their battle.

The Manderson Cancer Center at DCH Hospital is collecting money, $20 at a time, for the Help and Hope Patient Assistance Fund. The fund was established in 1997.

Casey Johnson, the DCH Foundation Director of Development, says that by donating people can make a big difference.

“Well a lot of times, people have a twenty dollar bill that they are able to put towards something like this,” Johnson said. “So this gives them an opportunity to not only make a difference in somebody’s life but also to make a difference in somebody’s life right here in our community.”

Anyone can donate by texting “DCH20″ to 41444 to make a $20 dollar donation. The entirety of the funds will go directly to the cancer patients.

“The money will be used to help cancer patients who are facing financial hardships during their treatments,” Johnson said. “It provides assistance with medications, lodging, household needs, medical equipment, and transportation.”

The donations can be made until May 20.