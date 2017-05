VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are looking for two people believed to be responsible for several credit card thefts in the area.

According to police, the two suspects broke into cars at the Gold’s Gym parking lot Saturday night and stole the cards.

The suspects used the cards at the Target store near Brookwood Mall in Birmingham.

If you recognize either of these people, call Detective Tritt of the Vestavia Hills Police Department at 978-0120.