BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash on Bankhead Hwy.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was sideswiped by a Tahoe while traveling on Bankhead Hwy.

There were two adults and two children in the Camry.

The adult male driver and the children sustained minor injuries. The adult female passenger suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no reported injuries to the driver of the SUV.