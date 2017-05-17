Alabama AD Greg Byrne at Regions Pro-Am, talks Tide football

Published:

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Newly hired Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne took part in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am Wednesday, at Greystone Golf and Country Club. Byrne played alongside former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and professional golfer Jerry Pate. Alabama’s Nick Saban played in a foursome led by professional Steve Stricker.

Byrne officially took over Alabama athletics on March 1st, following longtime AD Bill Battle.

CBS 42’s Simone Eli spoke with Byrne about his golf game, excitement surround the university and the upcoming football season.

