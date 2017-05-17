Brent Police searching for missing senior who suffers from dementia

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brent Police Department is searching for a missing senior that is suffering from dementia, according to a release from the department.

Melvin Jenkins, 71, was last seen near his home on Birmingham Road on Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. Police believe that it is possible that Jenkins got a ride to Tuscaloosa to get a bus ticket to Mobile.

Jenkins, who stands at 5’9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds, also has trouble walking, and is believed to be in danger due to his health problems.

Anyone that sees Jenkins is asked to call their local law enforcement or notify the Brent Police Department at 205-926-1985.