Father gets 18 months in prison for assaulting middle school principal

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — A judge has sentenced a father to 18 months in prison for punching a principal at a Fayette Middle School basketball game.

Principal Rodney Hannah still can’t believe what happened. In 2015, Todd Jackson punched him in his face several times as someone captured the altercation on cell phone video.

”He came out of the stands and of course he had been loud throughout the entire game,” Hannah said. “He came down near the bench of the visiting team and he began to verbally jump on the coach, and that’s when I intervened.”

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old father was upset with the coach from the Hamilton basketball team because they lost the game to Fayette. Principal Hannah noticed the problem and attempted to escort Jackson to out of the gym when the altercation began.

“I don’t know Todd Jackson,” Hannah said. “I know he made a very bad decision, and we all need to be held accountable for our actions. I think the court held him accountable for what he did.”

On Monday, Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree assault just before the case was set to go before a jury. Rodney Hannah’s left eye was injured during the altercation, which he did not expect.

“I got hit multiple times and my eye was bleeding,” Hannah said. “He was allowed to leave and later turned himself in, but I didn’t expect this to happen. I was shocked”.”

Principal Hannah says he has forgiven him for his actions, but the District Attorney has said that this sends a message of consequences to anyone who assaults teachers, principals or coaches.