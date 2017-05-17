Gadsden authorities investigating homicide on Taylor Street

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Gadsden are investigating a homicide where they took a suspect into custody, according to the department.

Officers responded to the scene at the 500 block of Taylor Street to find a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reportedly observed someone run from the rear of the residence and took him into custody after a brief chase. The suspect is being held in the Etowah County Jail.

His identity is being withheld pending formal charges…

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call the Gadsden Police Department at 256-543-2444.