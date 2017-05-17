Man charged with attempted murder after shooting into car; suspect still at large

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for 35-year-old Edwin Grady of Center Point who was charged with attempted murder.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of East Bend Circle on May 7.

Officials say Grady was at the scene talking to a woman when the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived. Grady and the ex-boyfriend started arguing.

Grady reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the ex-boyfriend’s car as he drove away.

The victim struck three other cars in his attempt to drive away.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Grady, charging him with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bond is set at $65,000.

Grady is still at large. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.