Pinson Valley high school band director resigns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT)- Pinson Valley High school band director Adam Bearden has resigned.

Makayala Uwers and Edi Harrison graduated last year from Pinson Valley high school. They played in the band as Adam Bearden was the director.

“It’s heartbreaking the students loved him, everybody loved him,” said Uwers.

“He was a good band teacher I had him for two years. I just graduated. I don’t know what to think honestly,” said Harrison.

Superintendent Craig Pouncey was asked Tuesday about allegations of Bearden having inappropriate sexual relations with a student. Pouncey said there was an internal investigation done by the Jefferson county school system. CBS 42 News spoke with Jefferson County Schools spokesperson Nez Calhoun. She said Bearden met with lawyers and representatives from human resources on Friday.

During that meeting, Bearden turned in his resignation, which went into effect on Monday.

Superintendent Pouncey said there was no real evidence of wrongdoing, but he did say there was poor judgment used and immature behavior on the part of the teacher.

“We reported it to authorities both sheriff’s department and DHR just as we do in all matters.” said Pouncey.

Bearden is on paid administrative leave through the end school year which ends May 25th. This is based on a recommendation of the superintendent and approved by the board.