Regions Tradition: Inside forecasting for the PGA

By Published:
(Photo: Austin Hasenmueller - WIAT)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– The Regions Tradition tees off Wednesday at Greystone with the Pro-Am. Big names like Gus Malzahn, Nick Saban and Avery Johnson are all in the lineup.

The greenskeepers double their staff for tournament like this one and they will be out at 5 in the morning to get the course ready.

Another essential part to the staff at this event is the on-site meteorologist. Willis Young’s been doing this for two decades and his input leads to critical decisions in playing time. He is in contact with the director when there’s a threat of storms to make sure everyone stays safe. They have on-site lightning detection technology.

Even though Wednesday’s forecasts looks great, with lots of sunshine and only a slight chance of afternoon showers, things could be changing later this week.

“We’ve had to evacuate a golf course because of the threat of tornadoes. We’ve had severe weather come through, do damage and cancel the tournament because of flooding. And we’ve had a few weeks go by where there is not a cloud in the sky. But it is 98 degrees every day and you are telling people you know you need to drink a lot of water,” Willis Young said.

The final round may be impacted.

