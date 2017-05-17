Registered sex offender arrested after reportedly trading substances to minors for sex

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – A registered sex offender is free on bond after being arrested for allegedly distributing alcohol and drugs to underage students in exchange for sex.

Kenneth Loyd Woods of Fairview was already known to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office because he was convicted in 1998 of the second-degree rape of a 15-year-old. Investigators said they got information from the school that led them to believe that Woods had been soliciting high schoolers.

He was charged with second-degree rape, two counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child and two counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child.

