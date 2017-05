Hoover, Ala. (WIAT) — Nick Saban can be an intimidating figure on and off the football field. Professional Golfer Steve Stricker found that on the golf course, the Alabama Head Football Coach isn’t as frightening.

Stricker was paired with Saban during Wednesday’s Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition. Stricker spoke with CBS 42 Sports Reporter Chris Renkel about his day on the links with the 5-time National Championship Coach.