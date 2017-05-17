Suspect arrested by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Chelsea credit union robbery

By Published:

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in two bank robberies has been captured by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and is now awaiting transport back to the county, according to a release from the department.

The first robbery occurred on Jan. 30, when deputies responded to a report of a robbery at APCO Employees Credit Union at 370 Chelsea Crossroads in Chelsea. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation also attended to the scene with the deputies.

Based on a credible tip from the public, the Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant on Wednesday against David Alan Lawley, 34, of Hoover for Robbery 1st Degree, according to the release. Lawley is currently in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged with the robbery of the Northport BB&T bank.

 

