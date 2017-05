BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gus Malzahn is more than excited about playing in the 2017 Regions Tradition.

We spoke to Malzahn Wednesday morning. He said he was looking forward to it, especially getting to play with John Daly.

Malzahn also confirmed that Kyle Davis is returning tonight to the team, and is not on probation.

Check out the video above to learn everything Malzahn had to say about Davis’ return, Daly and more!