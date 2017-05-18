10-year-old girl dies after being hit while riding her bike

UPDATE — Authorities have confirmed that Delighla Rosa-Clark passed away at 1:13 p.m. at Sacred Heart Hospital after being knocked off her bike this morning.

The driver has been identified as 47-year-old Frederick Wilder of Pensacola. According to authorities, he failed to yield to the bicyclist. Charges are pending investigation.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) —-

Neighbors witnessed what they’re calling a horrifying scene on Merlin Road this morning: a 10-year-old girl, lying in the street, her bicycle lodged under a van.

The incident took place at the intersection of Merlin Road and Oak View Drive around 7:30 Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore says the girl remains in critical condition after being airlifted to a local hospital.

Neighbors say the girl typically rides her bike to school alongside her mother. At this point, they say they are not sure if she was wearing a helmet or not.

No word on the identity of the driver at this point.