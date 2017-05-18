12-year-old girl missing from Fayette County home

BERRY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Fayette County.

CBS 42 spoke to the Berry Police Chief, who told us he contacted other law enforcement agencies to help with their search. He identified the missing girl as 12-year-old Lindsay Westbrook, and said she was last seen Wednesday night when her family thought she was going to bed.

According to the Missing Pieces Network, Westbrook left with only a small bag of clothing and her cell phone was left on her bed, wiped clean of all her data.

Lindsay is 5’6″, 120 pounds with long light brown hair, hazel eyes and pierced ears.

Her family is extremely concerned about her safety. Berry Police say they are treating the investigation as a runaway juvenile.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Berry Police, your local law enforcement or 911.