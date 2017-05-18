Alabama Candidates running in special election for U.S. Senate seat

Related Coverage Governor Ivey moves US Senate special election date

(WIAT) — Many people have thrown their names in the hat to run for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions. The Democratic and Republican candidates who qualified to run in the special election are:

Will Boyd (D)

Vann Caldwell (D)

Jason Fisher (D)

Michael Hansen (D)

Doug Jones (D)

Robert Kennedy, Jr. (D)

Brian McGee (D)

Nana Tchienkou (D)

James Paul Beretta (R)

Joseph F. Breault (R)

Randy Brinson (R)

Mo Brooks (R)

Dom Gentile (R)

Karen Haiden Jackson (R)

Mary Maxwell (R)

Roy Moore (R)

Bryan Peeples (R)

Trip Pittman (R)

Luther Strange (R)

Governor Kay Ivey moved the date for the special election. The primary is set for August 15, 2017, the runoff is on September 26, 2017, and the general election is set for December 12, 2017.