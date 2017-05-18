ALEA looking to hire new state troopers after increase in traffic fatalities

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is accepting applications for a new class of State Troopers, according to Secretary Hal Taylor.

There has been a nearly 25 percent increase in traffic fatalities from 2015 to 2016. The agency is looking to hire men and women who are dedicated to making the roadways safer for travelers.

Representatives say ALEA is committed to diversity in the workforce and are encouraging female candidates to apply.

Candidates must be at least 21-years-old and have a high school diploma or an equivalent. Prospective candidates must submit applications before Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

You can download the application here. You can also get more information on the application process and job requirements here.