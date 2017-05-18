AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WIAT) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child in Jackson, Mississippi.

7-year-old Frazier Kingston was last seen at the Kroger Grocery Store at 4910 I-55 North. Kingston is a black male with black hair, brown eyes, 3’9″, and 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes.

He was last seen in a gray Toyota Camry. The license plate is #HYX 783. A second vehicle believed to be involved is a light-colored, two-door sedan. It is possibly a Honda Civic with a dent on the rear passenger side.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Mississippi of Bureau Investigation at 855-642-5378.