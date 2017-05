BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. this morning on the corner of Lomb and Woodland Ave, according to police.

Officials say no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

