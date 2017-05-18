Cooper Green Mercy Health Systems administrator arrested on child porn charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An administrator at Cooper Green Mercy Health Services in Birmingham has been arrested on five separate charges related to child pornography, according to jail records.

Marc Sussman, 61, of Mountain Brook was booked on the charges at 9:17 a.m. on Thursday. Sussman is being held on five counts of possession of obscene material of a child under 17, with the total bond coming to $90,000.

Sussman served at Cooper Green Mercy on the management staff for Special Administrative Projects.