Former Fox News executive Roger Ailes dead at 77

By Published:
FILE - In a Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes poses at Fox News in New York. Fox News Channel's parent company 21st Century Fox on Monday, July 18, 2016, says there has been no resolution to its probe into the conduct of network chief Roger Ailes, who is accused by a former network anchor of forcing her out because she refused to have sex with him.(AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

Former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes has died, his wife said in a statement Thursday morning.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” Elizabeth Ailes said, Fox News reported. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”

Ailes was 77. Fox News confirmed Ailes death on-air Thursday morning.

The founder of Fox News and longtime Republican political operative had a profound influence on American political life, building Fox News into a powerhouse that transformed the media landscape.

Ailes was ousted in the wake of sexual harassment allegations in 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s