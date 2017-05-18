Kids Code event connects the fun of technology and the science behind it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is inspiring our youth through a coding event called Kids Code.

Do you have a child that enjoys video games, computers, or just playing on their smartphone? If so, it’s time to connect the fun of technology with how it works – right here in Birmingham.

Kids Code is a great opportunity to showcase the science in the world around us and get your kids engaged in the process of making the games that they already love.

Coding isn’t just a job left for someone who is locked in a cubicle or fits a certain stereotype. Coding is a skill that kids can learn that can propel them into a future career.

Children who engage in S.T.E.M at an early age will find that future careers will be full of possibility.

The event is Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Samford University.

You can purchase tickets to Kids Code here.