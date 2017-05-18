Paws of the Week: May 18th -25th

Related Coverage Alabama ranks top worst state for heartworm disease

(CBS42 Community) – Our weekly “Paws of the Week” segment highlights dogs and cats who have lived at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time, or have special needs and are have trouble finding homes.

This week, please help us find Kippy, Tac, Prentiss, and Aubie loving homes. Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Featured Dogs:

Kippy– She is a 20lb Pitbull mix. Kippy is very shy in the shelter environment. With her dark color and shy demeanor, the shelter is concerned she might have trouble finding a home. Kippy is so sweet and gentle. She would be perfect for a patient new owner and will thrive in a calm and loving home environment.

Tac – This sweet girl is a loyal shepherd mix with a little bandit mask around her eyes. Tac is about 3-years-old and weighs 57 lbs. She is a staff favorite at the shelter because she is so sweet, and is very smart! She even knows the “sit” command. Tac would make the perfect edition for an active family.

Featured Cats:

Prentiss– This female short hair mix is only 8lbs. It is estimated that she is 2-years-old. Prentiss is a gray tabby with adorable longer hairs at the top of her ears. She is friendly with other cats and would be a great addition to a loving family.

Aubie– This 12lb male is about 5-years-old. He has short hair with a beautiful sand colored coat. Aubie is very friendly! We love him!

PRO-ADOPTION TIPS:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm). Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today! 300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

SUPPORT:

Look for Vectra 3D at your veterinarian’s office! This mosquito repellant gives your dogs a double defense against mosquitos that cause deadly heartworm disease. This company is kindly sponsoring these weekly Paws of the Week segments. Say thanks by asking your veterinarian about adding Vectra 3D into your dog’s care plan.

*Remember* Vectra 3D should only be used on dogs.