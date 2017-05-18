Police in Arizona said mosque burglaries in Arizona could be linked to ones in AL

(WIAT)- New developments following the mosque break-ins that happened in Anniston and Gadsden in March. Police in Arizona said those break-ins may be linked to ones in their state.

Surveillance pictures were released from March 10th at the Anniston Islamic Center and the Gadsden Islamic Society following incidents there. Police said there were break ins at both locations.

Gadsden police said a man shown in a surveillance picture is believed to be the suspect in the Gadsden

case, and believed to be tied to the Anniston break-in.

“It was disturbing it still is unfortunately when it happened in March. We were hoping they will find out pretty soon who this John Doe was,” said executive director of the CAIR Alabama Khaula Hadeed.

More than 1700 miles away in the Phoenix area, Chandler police are investigating a burglary at Islamic Center of the East Valley where police said money was stolen. Chandler police released a picture of the suspect.

“Unfortunately seeing the large smile on the face of the man that did this, that’s kind of the hardest thing just knowing he looked very content with what he was doing,” said Kristy Sabbah with the Islamic Center of the East Valley.

“There was also a break in at a mosque in the town of Maricopa and police believe the same person is responsible for both burglaries.

Chandler police said they looked at surveillance pictures from the Gadsden Islamic Society incident.

“Based on the resemblance of the photographs our detectives do believe it might be the same subject obviously there is a lot of work before we can come out and confirm anything like that,” said Sgt. Daniel Mejia.

Mejia said they are working with law enforcement agencies in Alabama.