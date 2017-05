BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women have been shot in Bessemer, and one has been confirmed to have life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Miles with Bessemer Police.

The incident occurred on the 2500 block of Fairfax Avenue. The woman with life-threatening injuries is suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The other woman was hit by a bullet in her leg.

WIAT will bring you more details on the case as they emerge.