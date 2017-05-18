Vestavia Hills HS senior defeats baseball odds, secures scholarship as one-armed pitcher

Vestavia Hills, AL (WIAT) — Famous baseball players Pete Gray and Jim Abbott were both known as “one-armed wonders”, and they paved the way for one Vestavia Hills High School senior.

Josh Stevens was only born with one hand, but that doesn’t stop him from shining on the baseball diamond.

Stevens grew up a sports enthusiast and watched players like Abbott. He started pitching about 6 years ago and has been perfecting his craft ever since.

The star pitcher offers words of wisdom for others who are pushing past challenges to accomplish a dream.

“Keep going no matter what people might say,” says Stevens. “There are going to be people who support you and then there will be some who don’t. So, If you can just tune out the people that don’t support you or think you can [accomplish your dream], then just try to out-work them or out-prove them.”

Stevens received a scholarship to play for Huntingdon College in Montgomery where he will be attending in the Fall.