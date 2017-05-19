Adger couple awakened early Friday morning by 4 masked, armed robbers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after homeowners were jolted from their sleep early Friday morning by four armed, masked men breaking into their Adger home.

According to Chief Deputy Randy Christian, the four masked men forced their way into the Mud Creek Road home through the back door. They ordered the couple to lay down on the floor and took guns, jewelry and prescription medication.

The suspects then fled in an unknown vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries to the homeowners were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-7777.