Alabama lawmakers approve Confederate monument protections

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have voted to prohibit any alterations to Confederate monuments or markers. With a vote of 69-29, the House accepted final revisions Friday and sent the bill to Gov. Kay Ivey. Thursday’s Senate vote was 25-8.

The bill would prohibit the removal of monuments installed more than 40 years ago. A new state commission would grant or deny permission for changes to monuments, markers, streets and school names standing for at least 20 years.

Black lawmakers objected throughout the session. Sen. Hank Sanders, a Selma Democrat, says the monuments represent “oppression to a large part of the people in the state.”

Rep. Mack Butler asked opposed lawmakers if they support “sanitizing” history.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s