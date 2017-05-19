ALEA announces five arrests on child pornography charges after Operation Standing Guard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, hosted by the State Bureau of Investigation, conducted an operation on May 16-18 in three counties, resulting in five arrests on Child Pornography charges, according to a release from ALEA.

The ICAC Task Force conducted Operation Standing Guard in Jefferson, Shelby, and St. Clair Counties. During the three-day operation, six warrants were served, five individuals were arrested, and four child victims were identified.

In Jefferson County, two individuals were taken into custody. Marc Sussman, 61, was arrested on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography and is awaiting trial in the Jefferson County Jail on $90,000 bond. Corey Melton, 37, of Hueytown was arrested on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, two counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, and one count of ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Melton is also in the Jefferson County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

Three people were arrested in St. Clair County. Delbert Sargeant, 56, of Springville, and Thomas Duke, 31, of Odenville, were both arrested on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography each. They’re awaiting trial in the St. Clair County Jail on $400,000 bond each.

Brian Rooks, 34, of Odenville was arrested on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $500,000 bond.

The ICAC is continually looking for new partners to join their team, and can be reached by calling 334-353-1224.

The ICAC Task Force is a combination of county, federal, and state agencies that includes: Special Victims Unit and Major Crimes Unit/Region G of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, ALEA’s Tactical Team, Joint Electronic Crimes Task Forceas hosted by the University of Alabama Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Secret Service, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Assistance was also provided by St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Homewood Police Department, Mountain Brook Police Department, Adamsville Police Department and Hueytown Police Department.