AMBER ALERT activated for Birmingham infant allegedly taken by teen relative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An AMBER ALERT is issued for a 4-month-old baby taken by a 14-year-old relative.

May 19, 2017 around 3:00 am this morning, Alexis Breeding, 14 years old went into her sister’s home at 2439 9th Court South and took her sister’s (Ms. Breeding) baby Ja’Kayla Carter (4 months). Ms. Breeding stated that her 12-year-old sister heard a knock at the door and let Alexis into the home. The 12-year-old sister stated she did not know that Alexis was in DHR custody and was not supposed to be there. Alexis is about 5’4, 120 lbs. Black hair brown eyes and brown skinned. The baby was wearing a light pink onesie, with lime green heart in the center. Amber alert has been activated. Please call 911 or Detective Valentine at 297-8413 if located.