ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a young runaway child, according to the department.

Cole Caldwell is 11 years old and stands at 4’9″ while weighing 130 pounds. Caldwell was last seen at 2621 Avenue E in Ensley wearing a white t-shirt and orange and blue pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen Caldwell is asked to call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-2000.