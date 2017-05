Related Coverage Vestavia Hills infant death under investigation after child found in car

VESTAVIA HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials have confirmed that the death of a 1-year-old who was reportedly left in a vehicle was caused by hyperthermia.

Police received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. on April 7 saying a child had been left in a truck. When officials arrived, the child was with his father.

1-year-old Christian Evan Sanders was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.