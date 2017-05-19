Rachel on the Road: Paul W. Bryant Museum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — We took our show to Tuscaloosa this morning, so I hit the road earlier to find a spot that showcases the history of the school, the city, and the state.

The Paul W. Bryant Museum was created to honor a legendary coach’s career and his players. Coach Bryant’s six national championship rings, time magazine cover, trophies, hats, you name it, it’s on display there. The authentic gear from some of the greatest moments in Alabama history.

We also went behind the scenes at the Bryant Museum to show you the rows and rows of tapes and film preserved. Some of the footage is chosen to play in the museum, other clips sought after by national news networks. Thousands of memories that date back to the 1930s.

For more information on the museum, click here.

Don’t miss Rachel on the Road next Friday morning right here on CBS42!

To submit an idea of where Rachel should road trip to next, e-mail her at Rachel.Lundberg@wiat.com.