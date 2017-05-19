T-Town staples: Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Rama Jama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The CBS 42 Morning News Crew finished up our on the road shows with our final stop in Tuscaloosa.

We got to talk to mayor Walt Maddox about some of the new development projects in the works for the town. We even stopped by a couple of popular spots for locals and visitors alike.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Grammy and Academy award-winning singer John Legend left quite an impression on Tuscaloosa. Just this week, Legend made a stop at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox says artists like John Legend, Eric Church, and others are turning the Amphitheater into a dynamic venue for international performers. That means more money is coming into the city.

The amphitheater opened back up in 2011. It became an outdoor space right along the riverfront. Now in its 7th season, Maddox says the amphitheater is attracting more diverse artists and becoming an even more diverse entertainment experience which only means good things for the city.

Rama Jama

Rama Jama is an iconic restaurant in Tuscaloosa. It’s been the fan spot for more than 20 years.

It sits right next door to the massive Bryant-Denny Stadium, in fact, it’s just 64 feet away. It’s the perfect spot to catch those Bama fans before and after the game.

Fans were shocked to find out the place was put on the market almost 2 years ago. Gary Lewis has owned the sports restaurant for 21 years.

Lewis says he never realized his restaurant would become such a Tuscaloosa staple. As for selling the place, he says he has a few interested buyers but hasn’t settled just yet.