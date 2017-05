JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A verdict has been reached in the Charleston Wells trial; the jury has acquitted him of the murder charge in the death of Hoover father and Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti.

CBS 42 News reporter Jamie Ostroff is in the courtroom; she reports the jury did find Wells guilty of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

