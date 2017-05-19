What to watch for during last day of legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– Lawmakers return to the state house Friday for the final hours of work this legislative session. And there is a lot to get done.

Wrapping up changes to legislative districts could still consume a lot of time Friday. But, here are the bills we are still watching that could finally pass.

-The midwife bill would allow at-home births with midwives practicing legally.

-A bill protecting monuments like ones for the confederacy is facing last minute push back. Some lawmakers are concerned about unintended legal consequences of the language in it.

-A bill that would allow and regulate online fantasy sports.

-Nitrogen gas for executions

-A bill increasing daycare regulations

And don’t miss CBS 42 News’ live interview with Governor Kay Ivey today with Anchor Jim Dunaway. That’s tonight on the CBS 42 News at 5. You’ll remember, all these bills need her signature to become law.