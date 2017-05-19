Woman hospitalized at UAB after reportedly being shot in the face by boyfriend

Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old woman has been hospitalized at UAB with life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the face, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The victim was in a car with her boyfriend, a female friend, and her baby near Jefferson Avenue Southwest, when the victim asked her boyfriend to leave the car after an argument.

The driver pulled over, and the boyfriend exited the vehicle. As the car pulled off, the boyfriend allegedly fired a round through the back window, which traveled through the car and into the passenger side headrest, hitting the victim in the face, according to the report.

The boyfriend is not in custody but is being sought by police at this time.

