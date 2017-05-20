Birmingham firefighters rescue woman and 3 children from flooded car

BIRMINGHAM- Firefighters from Birmingham rescue a woman and three children after a car was caught in flood waters.

Fire fighters responded to 1st Ave North and West Blvd. around 6-30 Saturday night to a water rescue.

“When we got here there was a car on West end and 1st Ave north submerged in water. Some of the citizens told us they got out fine and when we were hear waiting on police to set up barricades another car pulled in the area behind us and got stuck,” said fire fighter George Gowgill.

Firefighters George Gowgill and Hunter Songer noticed a second car stuck.

“We put on our rescue gear and got out there,” said Songer.

They saw a woman and three children.

“I got the door open for them. I took the biggest kid he was about 5 and George took the two smaller kids and came walking out with them and got the mom and came back out with her,” said Songer.