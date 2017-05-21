Bernhard Langer wins second straight Regions Tradition title

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)- Greystone Country Club may have a new adopted son.

The course has hosted the first major on the PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS for two years. Both years Bernhard Langer ran away with the title. Langer began Sunday’s final round two shots back of Fred Funk and fired an 8-under 64 to win the tournament at 20-under total, five shots ahead of second place Scott McCarron.

The win also ties Langer with Jack Nicklaus for most majors on the Senior Tour (8). Watch our one-on-one intervie with Langer above.