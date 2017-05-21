Local ministry hosts “May Day: Spring into Action” to feed the homeless

Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Followers of Christ Ministries held their “May Day: Spring into Action” event in an effort to feed the less fortunate at Linn Park, Saturday.

The ministry assembled tables in the middle of Linn Park and fed everyone in need of a hot meal. “It’s a true blessing to be able to help those in need,” said Ronald Wright Sr., Founder of Followers of Christ Ministries.

Even after hearing there was a severe weather alert set for their official start time, the ministry was determined to follow through with what they believed they were called to do. “God is so awesome! It was raining cats and dogs at my house. We were watching the news and they said the rain would come around 12. This would have been right at the start of our event. We prayed and ask God to hold the rain until we completed our assignment and He did just that,” Wright stated.

“This would not have been possible without generous donations and the love of God. We hope to do even greater things in the future.” said Wright.

 

