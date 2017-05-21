Moms rally community in wake of bomb threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the wake of bomb threats earlier this year at the Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham, a group of “Momma Bears” decided they wanted to be a force for change.

The group hosted a rally Sunday at the community center to embrace diversity and the strength they say that diversity brings to the community.

Birmingham’s LJCC was one of many across the country that received bomb threats earlier this year. The facility was evacuated several times in response, and representatives said support came pouring in from the community.

“We were overwhelmed in the midst of the bomb threats. We had so many people who were just stopping us on the street, calling us, leaving emails, I mean strangers sending letters and postcards saying that we’re thinking about you, we’re praying about you,” said organizer Honora Gathings.

After an arrest was made, they said they didn’t want that community connection to end.

That’s what Sunday’s event was about: embracing diversity and working together to build a safer and more connected community.

“We want to pay it forward. We want to make sure that there is no one in this community that ever feels like they are not welcome, that they are unloved or that they’re alone,” said Gathings.

“If there was a time in our history where it was important for people from diverse backgrounds to get together and fight and combat against hate, bigotry, that time is right now,” said Ashfaq Taufique, President of the Birmingham Islamic Society.

Various belief systems and organizations were represented by people from across the Birmingham area.

“We are working on the next generation to be a better generation than our generation,” said Taufique.

“We are all in this together and I’m a firm believer that our differences, our diversity, that’s what makes us so much stronger as a community and can make this city go in unbelievable places,” said Gathings.

She said she didn’t know if the gathering will become an annual event, but she said the outreach will continue.